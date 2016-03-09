AC ​Milan and Mihajlovic part ways

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ On the pitch, Sinisa Mihajlovic appears to be making good strides with AC Milan as they battle back to become one of the biggest clubs in Europe again.

Report informs citing the foreign media, after quite a few years of poor results, AC Milan were not involved in any European competition this season, Mihajlovic has produced clear progress in the last few weeks, despite Sunday’s defeat at Sassuolo.

The Rossoneri currently sit sixth in Serie A and are not out of the running for a European place through the league.

Crucially, Mihajlovic has guided AC Milan to the Coppa Italia final where they will face Juventus.

Late on Monday night, Sky Italia reporter Alessandro Alciato (see Tweet below) revealed that Mihajlovic will leave AC Milan at the end of this season.

Alciato has an excellent reputation for reliability when it comes to news about AC Milan.

The Serbian will depart the San Siro hotseat due to a poor relationship with AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusoni. Berlusconi has continually been interfering with Mihajlovic’s team selection throughout the campaign. AC Milan have had a huge turnover of managers in recent years with the likes of Massimo Allgeri, Clarence Seedorf and Pippo Inzaghi all taking charge.