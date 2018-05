Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ 7000 tickets were sold to "Karabakh" - "Young Boyz" match in Europa League play-off round, Report informs.

The club official said that on August 25 these number of tickets sold until noon: "It is expected that, tickets will be sold until tomorrow evening".

"Karabakh" and "The Young Boyz" rematch will take place on August 27. The game will start at 21:00.

"Karabakh" won the first match in Switzerland with score 1: 0.