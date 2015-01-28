26-year-old midfielder died from liver cancer

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ 26-year-old Senegalese midfielder Umar Silla, played for Luxembourg "Dudelange", died from liver cancer, Report informs citing foreign mass media.

Diagnosis of the player was delivered last summer after he turned to coaching staff with a complaint about rapid weight loss. Until the last moment the athlete underwent chemotherapy in Paris and Nancy.

Senegalese moved in Dudelange" in 2013 from semi-professional French club and in his debut season he helped the team win the national championship. He left the field at the beginning of the season and, in particular, participated in both meetings of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League against Bulgarian "Ludogoretz", in which the Luxembourgers have lost a total score 1:5.