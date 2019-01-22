Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan sees threefold decline in net profit

Bakı. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The assets of Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan settled at AZN 227,919,000 as of January 1, 2019, a 22.1% growth year-on-year.

The Bank said in a statement that its loan portfolio rose by 51% at AZN 102,433,000 (AZN 52,073,000 in foreign currency), while liabilities went higher by 32.9% to settle AZN 160,486,000, and deposit portfolio grew by 0.4% settling at AZN 80,451,000 (AZN 68,285,000 in foreign currency).

While the authorized capital stood at AZN 50,000, the required capital amounted to at AZN 67,433,000.

The net profit amounted to AZN 1,375,000, down threefold from 2017.

Interest incomes totaled AZN 14,063,000, interest expenditures made AZN 4,254,000, non-interest incomes settled at AZN 5,075,000 and non-interest expenditures amounted to AZN 7,791,000.