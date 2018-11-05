 Top

XI Jinping: China will increase imports and reduce duties

XI Jinping: China will increase imports and reduce duties

© Getty Images

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ / China will continue to increase imports, simplify customs procedures and reduce duties, Chinese President XI Jinping said. 

Report informs that the Chinese president's remarks came as he spoke at the opening ceremony of the first Chinese international import EXPO.

According to him, China's decision to increase imports is aimed at uniting the world and achieving universal development.

"We intend to reduce customs duties, simplify customs procedures, reduce import costs, accelerate the development of new forms and models of trade, including the development of cross — border Internet trade," Xi Jinping said.

Notably, the first Chinese international import EXPO has been opened in Shanghai on November 5 and will last until November 10. More than 2,800 companies from 130 countries and regions of the world attend the exhibition.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!