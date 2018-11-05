XI Jinping: China will increase imports and reduce duties

© Getty Images https://report.az/storage/news/fd77718b42a6ab93bbaa3c2ac1270654/73facb99-e44f-422e-b837-790eda9d8734_292.jpg

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ / China will continue to increase imports, simplify customs procedures and reduce duties, Chinese President XI Jinping said.

Report informs that the Chinese president's remarks came as he spoke at the opening ceremony of the first Chinese international import EXPO.

According to him, China's decision to increase imports is aimed at uniting the world and achieving universal development.

"We intend to reduce customs duties, simplify customs procedures, reduce import costs, accelerate the development of new forms and models of trade, including the development of cross — border Internet trade," Xi Jinping said.

Notably, the first Chinese international import EXPO has been opened in Shanghai on November 5 and will last until November 10. More than 2,800 companies from 130 countries and regions of the world attend the exhibition.