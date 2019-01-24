Xalg Bank posts 15% growth in assets

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/7435685744492a76f23ea0fc12a72048/79f4bf45-01c4-41be-ba4d-08983ae3ca13_292.jpg

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ As of January 1, 2019, Xalg Bank’s assets stood at AZN 2,088,178,000, up 15% from the previous year, Report informs.

Bank said in a statement that the loans issues to customers (deducting reserves for compensation of possible loss on loans) rose by 6% settling AZN 1,350,303,000, liabilities surged by 11% to settle at AZN 1,725,703,000, deposit portfolio (excluding banks and other financial institutions) soared by 7.6% at AZN 1,259,413,000, total capital amounted to AZN 282,475,000, while authorized capital totaled AZN 225,075,600,

The net profit stood at AZN 27,744,000, up 57.6% in comparison to a year earlier. Interest incomes amounted to AZN 109,507,000, non-interest incomes to AZN 9,585,000, interest expenditures to AZN 23,0223,000, non-interest expenditures to AZN 43,480,000.