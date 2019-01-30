 Top
    World trade suffers loss of $0.5 trillion from trade wars in 2018

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ World trade lost $ 0.5 trillion from trade wars and restrictions in 2018, Report informs citing Minister of Economic Development of Russia Maxim Oreshkin.

    "The estimates that the WTO did last year are about $ 0.5 trillion in lost growth in world trade. That is a very large amount and, accordingly, all this affects the economic dynamics”, Oreshkin said. According to the minister, one of the reasons behind the economic slowdown globally is that trade wars begin to break the world into "separate blocks".

