World's richest people lose $18 billion overnight

The wealth of the world's 10 richest people fell by almost $ 18 billion on August 14, Report informs citing Forbes.

Such losses are associated with a major drop in US stock indices.

The leader of the Forbes list, the founder of Amazon.com Jeff Bezos suffered most — his fortune has decreased by $ 3.5 billion. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg became impoverished by 3.2 billion, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault lost $ 3 billion.

Such a drop was an alarming signal in the US debt market. The yield of long-term 10-year Treasury bonds was lower than the yield of short-term two-year securities, which is considered a reliable indication of the imminent global crisis.