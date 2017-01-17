World Economic Forum: Azerbaijan is world leader on IDI index

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is ranked second among developing countries upon Inclusive Development Index (IDI). Report informs, referring to Inclusive Growth and Development Report of World Economic Forum held in Switzerland, Azerbaijan and Lithuania share second place with 4.73 points upon IDI index.

Notably, IDI is calculated upon summary of main economic indicators of countries. This new global economic index features more complex assessment of economic development of countries. IDI reflects more effective description of economic conditions in the country than indicators like GDP and per capita national income. Report also reveals that low IDI features lower transfer of GDP to social integration. Brazil, Ireland, Japan, Mexico and USA are among such countries.

Report also compares Azerbaijan’s IDI ranking with its ranking reflecting growth of GDP per capita. Azerbaijan is ranked among top economies upon IDI-GDP (per capita) ranking coefficient (22). Let’s note that higher coefficient reflects better-balanced economic growth, embracing broad mass of population. Below table reflects Azerbaijan’s position in IDI and IDI-GDP per capita ranking among developing countries.