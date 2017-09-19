World Bank will continue supporting Azerbaijan to restore economic growth

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/ee60479c7996798b7792b384fc3e4347/52a95568-0955-4ef0-bbe8-4e96ac85e3a8_292.jpg

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ We will continue cooperation with Financial Stability Council in order to quickly restore the economic growth in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, said Naveed Hassan Naqvi, Head of the World Bank's office in Azerbaijan.

He said that World Bank has already completed implementation of 41 projects in Azerbaijan.

“In order to achieve the sustainable development in Azerbaijan it is necessary to develop the human capital. World Bank also supports the development of court infrastructure in the country. The organization also supports projects in Azerbaijan on improving water supply, solid waste management and the living conditions of refugees and IDPs”, he added.