    World Bank: Economic growth in Azerbaijan will be 0.9% in 2018

    1.4% economic decline is expected pursuant to results of 2017

    Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to results of 2017, 1.4% economic recession is predicted in Azerbaijan. Report informs, says the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects report.

    It is expected that this year, real GDP in Azerbaijan will increase by 0.9%, 1.5% in 2019 and 2.6% in 2020.

    The previous forecasts of the bank last June indicated that 0% of GDP in 2017 would grow by 0.3% in 2018 and 0.2% in 2019.

