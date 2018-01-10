World Bank: Economic growth in Azerbaijan will be 0.9% in 2018

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to results of 2017, 1.4% economic recession is predicted in Azerbaijan. Report informs, says the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects report.

It is expected that this year, real GDP in Azerbaijan will increase by 0.9%, 1.5% in 2019 and 2.6% in 2020.

The previous forecasts of the bank last June indicated that 0% of GDP in 2017 would grow by 0.3% in 2018 and 0.2% in 2019.