World Bank: Azerbaijan is anticipated to remain in recession

    Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's economy is expected to remain in recession Report informs referring to World Bank’s “Global Economic Prospects: Europe and Central Asia” report. The reasons are weaknesses in the banking system as well as tight monetary and fiscal policies continue to weigh on growth.

    As a result, according to the World Bank, GDP expected to decline by 1.4% this year and grow by 0.6% in 2018.

    Strengthening activity indicators suggest Russia continues to expand in the first half of 2017, and modest monetary easing is anticipated to support growth in the near term.

    Among other commodity exporters, Kazakhstan’s rebound accelerated, helped by fiscal stimulus, and Azerbaijan showed some signs of improvement. 

