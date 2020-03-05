​Western Union warns of problems with remittances to China

Western Union and Zolotaya Korona money transfer systems reported difficulties in receiving remittances in China because local banks are closing their branches that issue cash due to coronavirus outbreak, Report informs with reference to RBK TV channel.

The official website of Western Union reads that the company is closely monitoring the development of the situation with the COVID-19, due to which the working hours of maintenance points in the affected regions of China may differ from the standard ones.

A company representative recommended that customers in affected areas receive and send money using Western Union digital channels and partner banks.

The number of Zolotaya Korona partners in China has not decreased, but not all points serve customers, the company’s press service said.

Existing problems with the issuance of cash led to a decrease in the volume of funds sent, the company noted, adding that so far the situation only concerns China and doesn’t affect other countries where outbreaks of coronavirus are recorded.

Sources in the call center of MoneyGram and Contact money transfer systems couldn’t say whether there are difficulties with receiving remittances in branches in China, but a source in the Contact system noted that Postal Saving Bank of China, with which the Zolotaya Korona works, is also the system’s partner.

The Unistream money transfer system carries out remittances to China through online replenishment of Union Pay cards, and not through cash withdrawal at branches, the system representative explained, adding that there are no difficulties in receiving cash at branches in other countries.