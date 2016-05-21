Western fund indexes increased

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 20, at the US stock market Dow Jones index increased by 0,38% to 17 500,94 points, the S & P 500 up by 0,60% - to 2 052,32 points and the Nasdaq increased by 1,21% - to 4 769,56 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 1,70% - up to 6 156,32 points, the French CAC-40 index increased by 1,67% - to 4 353,90 points. German DAX up by 1,23% - up to 99 916,02 points

In the morning on the COMEX the price per ounce of gold decreased by 0,17% to 1 252,90 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,1224 USD (+0,21%).