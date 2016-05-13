Western fund indexes declined

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 12, at the US stock market Dow Jones index increased by 0,05% to 17 720,50 points, the S & P 500 down by 0,02% - to 2 064,11 points and the Nasdaq decreased by 0,49% - to 4 737,34 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,95% - up to 6 104,19 points, the German DAX decreased by 1,13% - up to 4 293,27 points, the French CAC-40 index went down by 0,54% - to 4 293,27 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price per ounce of gold increased by 0,02% to 1 272,70 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,1375 USD (-0,39%).