Weak dynamics observed in US stock indices

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ On November 28, Dow Jones index in the US stock market remained unchanged at 17,828 points, S & P 500 fell by 0.3% - up to 2068 points, Nasdaq rose 0.1% - up to 4792 points.Report informs European stock markets on November 28, FTSE 100 index fell by 0.01% - up to 6723 points, the German DAX rose by 0.1% - up to 9981 points, the French CAC 40 index rose 0.2% - up to 4390 points.

In the morning the price of an ounce of gold on the COMEX decreased by 0.8% to 1 175.50 dollars, the euro in world markets against the US dollar made 1.2452 dollar (-0.1%).