Wall-Street may refuse from bitcoin futures

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ At the time when Bitcoin fans wait for recognition of virtual crypto-currencies by financial markets, the world’s largest banks on the Wall Street ceased their operation in this direction.

Report informs referring to the Freedman.club, Futures Industry Association (FIA) that become worried about bitcoin transactions has sent a letter to Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Financial Times reports that lobby group CFTC consisting of major US banks has warned CFTC about the launch of bitcoin trading. The letter says that CFTC did not provide proper public transparency and input on the launching of bitcoin.

According to the FIA, financial markets are not properly prepared for transactions will not cope with volatility.

After surpassing 17,000 dollar level, today bitcoin is traded at $ 15,600. Bitcoin price increased by 16-fold from beginning of the year.