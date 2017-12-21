Vugar Namazov: BSE platform is in the world's top 4

© Report/ Elshan Baba https://report.az/storage/news/8865030c2ece7c5631973c69a1b808f7/eef735e3-4363-488d-b496-f9aa2e2277d7_292.jpg

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Currently, infrastructure of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) allows for 25,000 deals per second, and there are 138 financial instruments on the Stock Exchange.

Report informs, Chairman of the Baku Stock Exchange CJSC Management Board, Vugar Namazov said at the Capital Markets 2018 event in Baku.

According to him, the BSE platform fully meets the requirements of market participants - issuers and investors: "In 2016, the Stock Exchange platform has been renewed with participation of experts from South Korea and currently, it is in top 4 in the world for its opportunities. Now our main goal is to revive business through this platform".

Namazov also said that the Stock Exchange led by him is trying to apply new derivative financial instruments and thus, bring foreign investors to the Azerbaijani market.