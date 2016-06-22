VTB (Azerbaijan) makes a new appointment

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ A new member of the Board of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) was appointed. Report informs referring to the bank, new board member became Vadim Zinoviev.

He is also the Director of Department of Risks and Monitoring of the bank and is responsible for for risk management and work with problem debts.

Vadim Zinoviev had graduated from St. Petersburg State Engineering and Economic University with a degree in "Finance and Credit", he is also a graduate of the Presidential program of retraining of managerial staff. He has extensive experience in banking, including in leadership positions.

He works for the VTB Group since January 2013, when he took over the direction of monitoring of credit transactions in the bank in Moscow. Since December 2015, he is the Director of Department of Risks and Monitoring of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan).

VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) is a subsidiary of VTB Bank (PJSC). Shareholders of OJSC VTB Bank (Azerbaijan): VTB Bank (PJSC) and AtaHolding LLC.