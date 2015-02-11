Scope of problematic credits declined by 52% at Silk Way Bank

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ the Silk Way Bank's assets during 2014 increased by 14.54% to 232.7 million as of January 1 of this year. exceeded. 178,8 million, an increase of 20.82%, while the loan portfolio. reached.

The assets of the Silk Way Bank during 2014 increased by 14.54% and as of January 1 this year exceeded 232.7 million manats. The loan portfolio increased by 20.82% and reached178,8 million manats.

Report informs referring to the statement issued by the bankthere was a sharp decline in auto lending.Car loans decreased by 47.16%, amounting to 52.7 thousand manats.

4.0% of total loans as of January 1, 2015 payment has expired.At the beginning of last year, the figure was 10.14%.According to the report, the volume of overdue loans over the last year, decreased by 52.4% to 7.1 million manats as of January 1 of the current year.

During the reporting period there was an increase in the Bank's deposit portfolio. The deposit portfolio increased by 19.53% and reached 54.4 million manats.The volume of deposits of the population increased by 35.54% to 44.9 million manats by the end of the year.

Authorized capital of Silk Way Bank increased by 2.10% compared to a year, as of January 1 of the current year amounted to 99.2 million manats, the total capital increased by 4.95% and amounted to 107.8 million manats.