Volume of deposits in foreign currency increased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of manat deposits amounted to 5 092.6 million manats as of April 1 in Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. That's 550.7 mln manats or 9.8% less compared to the March 1, this year.

This indicator decreased by 2 183.2 mln manats or 30% compared with January 1, 2015, and 1076,6 mln manats or 17.5% compared to the same period last year.

Volume of deposits in foreign currency as of April 1 amounted to 7 013.9 mln manats, which is 506.3 mln manats or 7.8% more compared to the March 1, this year.This figure rose by 2 883 6 mln manats or 69.8% compared with the beginning of the year, and 3 769.2 mln manats or 116.2% compared to the same period last year.