 Top
    Close photo mode

    Volume of cashless payments up by 21% in Azerbaijan

    More than 1,2 mln operations carried out in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January, 1 226 thousand operations totaling 85 mln AZN carried out in Azerbaijan through POS-terminals.

    Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    According to report, volume of non-cash payments increased by 15 mln AZN or 21,4%.

    Volume of non-cash payments through ATMs made 28 mln AZN and through POS-terminals 57 mln AZN.

    Thus, volume of cashless payments through POS-terminals s increased by 20 mln AZN or 54% and through ATM's decreased by 5 mln AZN or 15%.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi