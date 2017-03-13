Volume of cashless payments up by 21% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January, 1 226 thousand operations totaling 85 mln AZN carried out in Azerbaijan through POS-terminals.

Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to report, volume of non-cash payments increased by 15 mln AZN or 21,4%.

Volume of non-cash payments through ATMs made 28 mln AZN and through POS-terminals 57 mln AZN.

Thus, volume of cashless payments through POS-terminals s increased by 20 mln AZN or 54% and through ATM's decreased by 5 mln AZN or 15%.