Volume of cash increased by 11% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Cash money in circulation constituted 5 499,1 mln AZN as of March 1, 2016.

Report informs referring to CBA the amount of cash in circulation increased by 544,4 mln AZN or 11% compared with February 1 and declined by 3 202 mln AZN or 36.8% compared to the same period last year.

analytical group of Report explained increase in cash currency incirculation by population's transfer of their part of currency assets into manat. Cash in circulation, except for a slight increase in May 2015, increased for the first time in 19 months (actual - 9 months).

In July of 2014, the volume of cash reached the maximum level (11 144,4 mln. AZN). Now the figure is lower than record level by 5 645,3 mln AZN or 50.6%.