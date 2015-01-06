Volume of bank deposits in Azerbaijan increased by 10%

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Total amount of deposits in banks operating in Azerbaijan as of December 1, 2014 amounted to 7086.4 mln manats, which is 10.4% more than the same period last year.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the contributions of these 4 482 mln manats (63.25%) are stored in the national currency, 2 604,3 mln manats (36.75%) - in foreign currency.

Compared to the same period last year the volume of deposits in manats rose by 13.3%, in foreign currency - by 5.7%, their share in the total portfolio of deposits increased and decreased, respectively, by 1.63 percentage points.

Of cash commercial banks 6 435.6 mln manats (90.82%) accounted for the residents (citizens of Azerbaijan), 650,8 mln manats (9.18%) - the share of non-residents (foreigners).

It is interesting that during the reporting period, the volume of bank deposits of residents increased by 13.7%, while foreign investments in Azerbaijan reduced by 14%.The share of this category of depositors' funds, respectively increased and decreased by 2.66 percentage points.