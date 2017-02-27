VIP services to investors launched for the first time in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ An interesting innovation in securities market of Azerbaijan has started.

Report informs, "PSG Capital Investment Company" CJSC has launched "VIP Service" campaign for investors.

Individuals who want to buy securities worth 50 thousand USD or 80 thousand AZN can benefit from campaign that will last until April 17. Under the terms of the campaign, investors who want to buy stocks or bonds can do it without coming to sales centers of "PSG Capital". As well as users of "VIP Service" get up to 50% discount in fees and commission fees paid for the purchase of securities. Also, "VIP service" includes the provision of individual investment advice for free.

Notably, this campaign applies to all local securities operated by "PSG Capital" all domestic securities - stocks and bonds, as well as bonds of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Individuals who want to use "VIP Service" send their ID cards and bank details in electronic form to investment company. Company's employees approach to the address of investor and sign a contract.