​Vice President: SOFAZ is a reliable partner of IFC

"We are pleased to attend the 20th anniversary of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and cooperate with them. The Fund supports investments not only to get net profit, but also it supports the investments making positive contributions to the society," Hans Peter Lankes, IFC's Vice President of Economics and Private Sector Development, said at the conference on ‘Impact investing: Opportunities and Challenges for Institutional Investors’.

He also noted that SOFAZ is a reliable partner and they are tied with the relations of friendship.

"SOFAZ is an experienced international investor. SOFAZ was the first investment fund among the developing countries who joined IFC within the joint investment partnership," he said.