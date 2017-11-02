 Top
    Close photo mode

    Venezuela launches new 100,000 bolivar banknote

    © Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

    Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro launched on Wednesday a new highest denomination banknote worth 100,000 bolivars, which will go into circulation this week.

    Report informs, the country's El Nacional newspaper wrote.

    Notably, currently $ 1 in the Venezuelan black market makes nearly 40,000 bolivars. It means that a new banknote will cost only $ 2,5. 

    Meanwhile, Maduro said that 85% of all cash transactions in Venezuela will be carried out electronically in 2018.

    Inflation in the country this year is expected to be 1 600%.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi