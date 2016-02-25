VAT exemption of income from sale of pledge of banks is proposed in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan Banks Association presents proposals to the Central Bank

25 February, 2016 15:32

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) has presented several proposals to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBAR). Report informs, Director of the Azerbaijan Bank Training Center (ABTC) Javanshir Abdullayev said. According to him, one of the proposals is related with VAT exemption of funds, gained from sale of pledge on lending. In addition, duty reduction on court execution is also offered. Also increase of maximum interest rate on manats deposits, which are protected in the banking sector, are among proposals.

