US-dollar starts to weaken

Baku. 26 April.REPORT.AZ/ In the US, base orders for durable goods during March, have decreased by 0,2% in comparison with February.

Report informs, this indicator, which is one of the main indicators of the US economy, expected to rise by 0,5%.

Investors have started to sell USD on the eve of today's and tomorrow's meeting of theFederal Reserve System (Fed). Thus, today USD has decreased by 0,4% compared to Euro and exchange rate of the currency pair rose from 1,1266 USD/EUR to 1,1310 USD/EUR.

Investors believe that poor base orders will have impact on the Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech.

The Analytical Group of Report News Agency believes that US-dollar may a bit weaken in comparison with other major currencies. In case of the US poor economic indicators, the Fed may refuse to increase discount rate in 2016. It may cause sharp weakening of USD.