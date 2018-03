Baku.7 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 7, USD official rate in Azerbaijan increased by 0,09% or 0,0009 AZN and made 1,0496 AZN.

Report informs referring to the information given by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic Euro rate decreased. Euro fall from 1,1521 AZN to 1,1482 AZN.

Also Russian ruble up in markets and rate of ruble up from 0,0185 AZN to 0,0190 AZN today.