Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) have today held another bilateral foreign exchange auction.

Report was informed in the Central Bank.

According to information, at the beginning of the auction rate was 1,7525 AZN, at the end 1,7570 AZN/USD.

The daily increase was 0.26%