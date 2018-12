USD official exchange rate exceeds 1,7 AZN

Central Bank declared the rate for November 16 at 1,7039 AZN/USD

15 November, 2016 17:23

https://report.az/storage/news/bea643384ddb37ed32c9e001c159a418/ca72629a-343c-4f16-bdfc-37e6b211026f_292.jpg Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA) declares USD official exchange rate for November 16 at 1,7039 AZN/USD. Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), it means daily growth by 0,5%. Notably, on November 15, official exchange rate made 1,6954 AZN/USD.