US Fund indexes up in world markets

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 23, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,11% and made 18 058,69. S&P 500 index increased by 0,24% and amounted to 2 112,93 and Nasdaq up by 0,41% and constituted to 5 056,06 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,36% and amounted to 7 053,67 points, the German DAX reduced by 1,21% and made 11 723,58 points and French CAC-40 reduced by 0,62% and made 5 178,91 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,37% and amounted to 1 190,90 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,82% and made 1,0792.