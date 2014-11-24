USA Fund Indexes renewed their historical increase

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 21, in the USA stock market, Dow Jones Industrial Average index rose by 0,5% to 17 810 points, S&P 500 by 0,5% to 2064 points, Nasdaq by 0,2% to 4 713 points. Report informs, increase of Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes influenced by external factors.

On November 21, FTSE index rose by 1,1% to 6 751 points, the German DAX by 2,6% to 9 733 points, French CAC by 2,7% to 4 347 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX rose by 0,6% and amounted to 1 198,40 dollars, exchange rate of euro against dollar in the world market amounts to 1,2391 dollars (-1,2%).