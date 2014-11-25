USA Fund Indexes continue going up

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 24, in the USA stock market, Dow Jones Industrial Average index rose by 0,04% to 17 818 points, S&P 500 by 0,3% to 2069 points, Nasdaq by 0,9% to 4 755 points. Report informs, increase of Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes influenced by external factors. Reducing of consumer loans for credits and deposits by China Public Bank essentially influenced in prices of USA Fund Market. Besides this, some macroeconomic indicators of Europe zone were increased that, this also was appreciated as factors of optimist perspectives.

On November 24, FTSE index fell by 0,3% to 6 730 points, the German DAX rose by 0,5% to 9 786 points, French CAC by 0,5% to 4 368 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX fell by 0,01% and amounted to 1 196,50 dollars, exchange rate of euro against dollar in the world market amounts to 1,2423 dollars (-0,2%).