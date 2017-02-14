US stock indices hit a historical record high

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Yesterday on February 13, US stock exchanges hit a new historical record.

Report informs, the main stock index Dow-Jones rose by 142.79 points or 0.7% and reached 20 412,16 points, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose by 0.52% and reached 2 328,22 and 5 763,96 points respectively.

Notably, when S&P 500 index exceeded 2 324,22 points, total capitalization of the companies in its composition for the first time exceeded 20 trln USD.

This index show increase by 9% in line with expectations of tax cut, increase in infrastructure spending, softening the laws and regulations in US after the presidential elections.

Yesterday, at the end of the trading day shares of Apple rose by 0.89% up to 133.29 USD which is a historic record. The company's share price increased by 9.8% after a positive annual report announced on January 31.

Increase in Apple shares caused by forecast regarding Goldman Sachs' bank that within next 1 year shares of the company would reach 150 USD.