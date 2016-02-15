US Recession Probability Rises

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the forecasts of the famous American bank JPMorgan, the probability of US recession in the next three years is 92%. Report informs referring to Business Insider website, the probability of recession is equal to 67% in next two years. In his forecasts the bank's chief economist Michael Feroli based on econometric models. In turn, economists urge investors to remain calm, referring to the strong performance of the US economy.

M.Ferroli noted that there is likely to reduce margins of US companies that lead the economy into recession. According to him, history shows that in similar situations to date in 9 cases out of 11 recession happened.

It should be noted that last week the head of the Federal Reserve System (Fed) Janet Yellen, in his speech to Congress noted the danger of entering the US economy in a period of stagnation, highlighting the possibility of negative interest rates.