US may impose tariffs on car imports

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Trump administration has initiated a national security investigation into automotive imports that would clear the way for the imposition of new tariffs on cars from Europe, Japan and South Korea and lead to a major escalation of global trade tension.

Report informs, he instructed US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on this issue.

“We have discussed the latest situation in our automotive industry with Wilbur Ross. I have instructed him to start an investigation into automobile imports to determine whether they "threaten to impair the national security" of the United States” – US president said. By the end of this study, the US may apply a 25% tax on imported cars.

Analytical Group of Report believes, If this happens, D. Trump will gain additional advantage in discussions on trade relations with Canada, Mexico, China, South Korea and EU.