    US-dollar in Venezuela soared by 21% in a day

    This was caused by protests in the country and possible US sanctions

    Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ The US-dollar rate on the Venezuelan "black market" has increased by 21% and approached 14,800 bolivars.

    Report informs citing the Russian media, sharp decline in national currency caused by protests that took place last Sunday in support of the opposition's failure to recognize the outcome of parliamentary elections in the country.

    Conflicts have resulted in human casualties and the US government has threatened to impose sanctions on Venezuela. All of this has diminished the country's national currency.

    Notably, official dollar rate in Venezuela is 10 bolivars and 2 900 bolivars in additional exchange system.

