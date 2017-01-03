US-dollar hits a record high in Turkey

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ US-dollar exchange rate in Turkish market hit 3.60 TRY/USD.

Report informs, the higher than expected inflation and political situation pushed US-dollar to record 3.60 TRY. Previous record was registered on December 2, 2016 with 3.5923 TRY/USD.

US dollar exchange rate started to hike after announcement of inflation figures for December, Report informs.

Euro also rose above 3.7441 TRY.

Notably Turkish Central Bank (TCMB) kept interest rate unchanged at 8% in its monetary policy meeting held on December 20.

Some experts were expecting the TCMB to raise interest rate to stimulate interest towards Turkish lira, thus dragging the US dollar down.