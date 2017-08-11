US-dollar exchange rate falls

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ The US consumer price index up by 0.1% in July.

Report informs, according to surveys, majority of analysts expected increase in prices by 0.2%.

As a result, the probability of US Federal Reserve's (Fed) discount rate growth by the end of 2017 has dropped. This, in turn, led to the fall of the US-ollar exchange rate on global currency market. Thus, the rate of dollar against the main opponent up by 0.5% up to 1.18 and now it is around 1.1830 USD/EUR.

Analytical Group of Report predicts, USD/EUR rate to fluctuate at 1.15-1.20 rate by the year end: "The fall in the dollar will increase inflation in the US after a while, and the dollar will start to strengthen again in 2018”.