US and China appoint date for trade negotiations

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ / China and the US will hold a meeting to discuss trade disagreements in Washington on December 12-15.

Report informs citing the Financial Times that it will happen if US President Donald Trump and Chinese President XI Jinping hold a successful meeting in Buenos Aires.

It was also noted that the Chinese delegation can be headed by Vice Prime Minister Liu He.

As previously reported by the Wall Street Journal, as a first step, the parties can agree that Washington will postpone the introduction of duties on Chinese goods until spring in exchange for Beijing's readiness to discuss changes in Chinese economic policy.

Notably, Trump and XI Jinping will hold a meeting on the weekend within the framework of G20 summit.