Unpaid loss of 'Azeristiliktejhizat' increases by 14%

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ At the end of last year, unpaid loss of 'Azeristiliktejhizat' OJSC increased 11,86 million AZN or by 14,02% and made 96,467 million AZN.

Report informs, 'Premium Audit' LLC, which conducted audit of the company, says.

According to the information released, in 2015, total assets of 'Azeristiliktejhizat' increased 3,965 million AZN or by 2,11% and reached 191,722 million AZN.

The report also shows decrease in the company's total capital. Thus, in comparison with 2014, total capital of 'Azeristiliktejhizat' decreased 3,647 million AZN or by 2,98% and made 118,546 million AZN.

In addition, the company's total liabilities (including short-term liabilities) increased 7,612 million AZN or by 11,61% and made 73,176 million AZN.