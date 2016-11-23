'Unileasing' buys dollar bonds before maturity date

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Unileasing CJSC launched withdrawing bonds from circulation before the maturity date.

Report informs the company has repurchased bonds in the amount of 200 thousand USD. Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) signed an agreement on November 21.

Notably, bond flotation recorded in February last year.

5,000 book-entry registered unsecured coupon bonds of Unileasing with par value of 1000 manats listed on the alternative stock exchange market segment. Investment company Unicapital acted as underwriter. Annual yield of the securities with a maturity of 3 years was 12%, interest payable every 3 months.

Although in current market conditions the payment of dividends in US dollars is 12% per annum seems unreal Unileasing say that they had the means to repurchase securities.