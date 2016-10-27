Unibank will assign an external auditor

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ One more issue was included in the agenda of extraordinary general meeting of Unibank OJSC shareholders to be held tomorrow at 15:00, Report informs referring to the bank.

Beside election of Deputy Chairman of Board of Directors of the bank which was included in the agenda earlier, the Board will also discuss assignment of external auditor.

The meeting will take place in headquarters of the credit organization at Rashid Behbudov street 55, Baku.

Notably, Unibank was created by merging “Mbank” founded in 1992 with “Promtechbank” founded in 1994. At present bank has 20 796 000 ordinary and 5 147 000 preference shares. Distribution of shares are as below: Eldar Mahmud oglu Garibov (Chair of Observation Committee) - 56.91 percent, European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) - 12.15 percent, German “DEG” investment company - 6.68 percent, Zemfira Mirza qizi Jafarova - 4.41 percent, other natural and legal entities, minority shareholders - 19.85 percent.