Unibank elects Deputy Chairman of Supervisory Board - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 15, extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the “Unibank” OJSC was held.

Report informs, the meeting elected Deputy Chairman of the bank's Supervisory Board (SB).

A member of the SB Emin Guliyev appointed to the post. However, no substitution was made to his post.

Notably, "Unibank" was created in 2002, with the merger of two Azerbaijani commercial banks - "Mbank", operating since 1992 and "Promtexbank" since 1994. Its authorized capital is 70 565 232 AZN. 56.91% of the bank's shares owned by Eldar Mahmud Garibov (Supervisory Board Chairman), 12.15% by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), 6.68% by German "DEG" investment company, 4.41% by Zemfira Mirza Jafarova, 19.85% by other physical and legal persons, minority shareholders.