UK became the largest investor in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August 2014 the total volume of foreign investments in the fixed capital of Azerbaijan amounted to 3.091 billion manats. Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, the largest foreign investor was United Kingdom amounting to 991.35 mln manats or 32.1% of all foreign investments. Norway in the second place with the volume of 563.252 manats, which is 18.2% of all foreign investments.

The group of large investors also include Turkey - 276.559 manats (8.9%), United States - 264.048 manats (8.6%), France - 195.515 manats (6.3%), Iran - 183.648 manats (5.9%), Russia - 183.648 manats (5.9%), Japan - 179.087 manats (5.8%), the Czech Republic -105.808 mln manats (3.5%), India - 27.21 mln manats (0.9%).