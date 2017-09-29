 Top
    Close photo mode

    US-dollar may climb in Turkey in medium and long-term perspectives

    This may hinder the fall of the dollar in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Negative balance in Turkey's foreign trade balance increased by 22.8% year-on-year in August and reached $ 5.873 bln. 

    Report informs, Turkish Statistical Institute and Ministry of Customs and Trade informed.

    It was reported that in August exports increased by 12.3% year-on-year to 13,289 bln. while imports increased by 15.3% up to $ 19.162 bln.

    The negative balance of foreign trade balance in January-August climbed by 21.1% up to $ 45.66 bln.

    As a result, the ratio of export prices to import prices declined to 69.3%. Notably, in the same period last year, this ratio was 71.2%.

    Analytical Group of Report News Agency informs, sharp increase in foreign trade balance will lead to increase of US-dollar exchange rate in Turkey in medium and long term perspectives. This may hinder the fall of the US-dollar in Azerbaijan. So, Turkey is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi