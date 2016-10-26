Two more companies get compulsory insurance licenses in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ According to the decision by Board of Directors of the Financial Markets Control Chamber, 'Gunay Insurance' OJSC and Gala Insurance OJSC were allowed to operate on number of types of compulsory insurance.

Report informs referring to the chamber.

According to information, 'Gunay Insurance' will operate with licenses on "Compulsory Civil Liability Insurance of Owners of Motor Vehicles", " Real estate insurance" and "Compulsory insurance of civil liability associated with the use of real estate".

'Gala Insurance', in turn will operate on "Compulsory third party insurance".

In addition, transformation of the revoked "Parabank" OJSC into the non-bank credit organization (NBCO) and relevant action plan have been discussed.