Two more banks become AMCGF’s authorized banks for credit guarantee activity

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The International Bank of Azerbaijan and Bank Respublika OJSCs have become authorized banks of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (AMCGF) on credit guarantee activity, Report informs citing the Fund.

So, the number of AMCGF’s authorized banks for credit guarantee activity has reached 12. Other ten banks are Azerbaijan Industry Bank, Express Bank, Kapital Bank, Mughan Bank, NBC Bank, PASHA Bank, Rabitabank, Turan Bank, Unibank and Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan.